Nicole Tatom is a seasoned real estate professional with a passion for helping her clients achieve their dreams. Specializing in the Western Washington market, Nicole is dedicated to providing exceptional service and expert guidance to buyers and sellers alike.

Nicole is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She is proud to support local charities and organizations that make a difference in the lives of those around her. She loves hosting community events at the Coldwell Banker Bain, Mill Creek office that helps build a sense of community.

Raised in Snohomish County, Nicole has a deep understanding of the area and its real estate market. After attending the University of Washington and earning two Bachelor of Science degrees, she decided to pursue a career in real estate, leveraging her education and expertise to help her clients achieve their goals.

Nicole is a devoted wife and mother who cherishes the culture and beauty of the Pacific Northwest. When she's not working, she loves exploring the region's stunning natural scenery and vibrant communities.

As an expert in contracts, Nicole has a deep understanding of the legal and financial aspects of real estate transactions. She takes a client-focused approach to her work, ensuring that every deal she facilitates is fair, transparent, and legally sound.

Whether you're buying or selling a home, Nicole has the knowledge, experience, and dedication to help you achieve your goals. With her exceptional service and expert guidance, she's the ideal partner for anyone looking to navigate the Western Washington real estate market with confidence and success.