Love Where You Live!
There's much to see here. So, take your time, look around, and learn all there is to know about us. We hope you enjoy our site and take a moment to drop us a line. We are here as your trusted real estate consultants!
Nicole Tatom is a seasoned real estate professional with a passion for helping her clients achieve their dreams. Specializing in the Western Washington market, Nicole is dedicated to providing exceptional service and expert guidance to buyers and sellers alike.
Nicole Tatom is a seasoned real estate professional with a passion for helping her clients achieve their dreams. Specializing in the Western Washington market, Nicole is dedicated to providing exceptional service and expert guidance to buyers and sellers alike.
Nicole is deeply committed to giving back to her community. She is proud to support local charities and organizations that make a difference in the lives of those around her. She loves hosting community events at the Coldwell Banker Bain, Mill Creek office that helps build a sense of community.
Raised in Snohomish County, Nicole has a deep understanding of the area and its real estate market. After attending the University of Washington and earning two Bachelor of Science degrees, she decided to pursue a career in real estate, leveraging her education and expertise to help her clients achieve their goals.
Nicole is a devoted wife and mother who cherishes the culture and beauty of the Pacific Northwest. When she's not working, she loves exploring the region's stunning natural scenery and vibrant communities.
As an expert in contracts, Nicole has a deep understanding of the legal and financial aspects of real estate transactions. She takes a client-focused approach to her work, ensuring that every deal she facilitates is fair, transparent, and legally sound.
Whether you're buying or selling a home, Nicole has the knowledge, experience, and dedication to help you achieve your goals. With her exceptional service and expert guidance, she's the ideal partner for anyone looking to navigate the Western Washington real estate market with confidence and success.
Crystal Rudder is not your average Realtor; she's a dynamic force in the world of real estate, blending expertise, creativity, and a genuine passion for helping others achieve their dreams of homeownership. As a second-generation real estate agent, Crystal's roots in the industry run deep, and her commitment to excellence is unparalleled.
With her "At Home with Diversity" designation, Crystal goes above and beyond to ensure that every client receives the personalized attention and support they deserve, regardless of background or circumstance. Whether she's serving as a listing agent, guiding buyers through the process, or assisting first-time homebuyers in navigating the complexities of real estate transactions, Crystal's dedication shines through in every interaction.
Drawing on her background in interior design and retail sales with a well-known Seattle store, Crystal brings a unique perspective to the table. Her keen eye for aesthetics and expert negotiation skills set her apart in the competitive real estate market, while her in-depth knowledge of contracts ensures that her clients are always well-informed and protected throughout the buying or selling process.
Beyond her professional achievements, Crystal is a world traveler who has lived abroad and experienced diverse cultures firsthand. Her own multi-racial family has shaped her worldview and instilled in her a deep appreciation for inclusivity and understanding. In her free time, Crystal treasures moments spent with her husband and children, whether it's exploring new destinations, enjoying family dinners, or simply soaking up the sun on the beach.
Detail-oriented, attentive, and dedicated to her clients' success, Crystal approaches every transaction with honesty, integrity, and a genuine desire to make a difference in people's lives. She is a true advocate for her clients, passionately committed to helping individuals of all backgrounds build generational wealth through homeownership.
Innovative, creative, and always thinking outside the box, Crystal Rudder is not just a Realtor; she's your partner in real estate, guiding you every step of the way towards achieving your goals and realizing your dreams.
Nervous about your property adventure? Don’t be. Whether you're getting ready to buy or sell, in the middle of it, or just looking for some answers, our top-notch skills ensure you get the best experience possible. It’s what we love to do.
Large or small, condo or mansion, we can find it and get it for you at the price that's right. Fixer-uppers? Luxury? First Time Buyers? We can help with all of it. We always have a current list of available properties for you to check out.
At Tatom & Rudder Homes, we are a team of experienced and dedicated real estate agents who are committed to helping our clients buy, sell, and expand their home investment portfolios. We have a deep understanding of the local real estate market and strive to provide exceptional customer service.
Coldwell Banker Bain - 15506 Main Street, Suite 101, Mill Creek, Washington 98012, United States
Nicole Tatom: (425) 903-1773 Crystal Rudder: (425) 563-3309 Office: (425) 290-7510
Open today
09:00 am – 05:00 pm
Monday - Friday: 9am - 5pm
Saturday: By Appointment
Sunday: By Appointment
